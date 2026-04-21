Former 5th-grade teacher faces 25 sex-crime charges, including rape; second woman arrested in connection to child abuse case

A former elementary school teacher from Louisiana has been hit with 25 child sex-crime charges after accusations of illicit relationships with two students, according to authorities. In addition, a second Louisiana woman recently was arrested in connection with the eyebrow-raising case.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that its deputies started an investigation into 31-year-old Marisa Noel on Jan. 28.

'We will continue to support our partners across the state and bring to justice anyone who exploits or sexually abuses the children of Louisiana.'

Police said deputies launched the investigation after being tipped off about the teacher reportedly "having an inappropriate relationship with one of her former students."

Police said at the time of the investigation, Noel was a fifth-grade teacher at Teche Elementary School in Breaux Bridge.

Noel was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on April 13, according to jail records.

Noel originally was charged with four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

However, law enforcement said an additional victim was identified, which resulted in 17 more charges just two days after her arrest.

The sheriff's office said Noel additionally was charged with 10 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, two counts of child sexual abuse materials, one count of first-degree rape, and one count of unlawful communications.

Louisiana law states that those convicted of first-degree rape can be sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

However, if a victim is younger than 13 years old, the district attorney can seek the death penalty.

Law enforcement did not reveal the ages of the alleged victims. However, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation said at least one of the alleged victims was younger than 13 years old.

Police noted that Noel is no longer a teacher at Teche Elementary School.

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The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that a second woman was arrested in connection with the case involving Noel.

The news release said the Breaux Bridge woman was arrested as "part of an ongoing joint investigation with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office after a former fifth-grade teacher in the parish was arrested for first-degree rape and other crimes against children."

Cortney Burleigh, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony counts of cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice, and indecent behavior with juveniles/accessory after the fact.

The news release did not specify Burleigh's role in the case but noted that she was not a teacher at the school.

Attorney General Liz Murrill stated, "We will continue to support our partners across the state and bring to justice anyone who exploits or sexually abuses the children of Louisiana."

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations are conducting the ongoing joint investigation.

The LBI, the sheriff's office, the elementary school, and St. Martin Parish School District didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.