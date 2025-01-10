Teacher's aide accused of raping mentally disabled teen boy. Victim's mother allegedly caught 45-year-old suspect in the act.

A teacher's aide in Ohio is accused of raping a 15-year-old with disabilities, according to authorities. The boy's mother allegedly busted the suspect after finding the pair together at her home.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Christin Coble of Scott Township was arrested and booked into the Sandusky County Jail. Coble was charged with rape. Her bail was set at $100,000.

During a Wednesday court appearance, a judge ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

Coble is a paraprofessional — similar to a teacher's aide — at the Woodmore Local School District. The mother said Coble had worked with her son at his school — and that he has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Following her arrest, the district superintendent told WTVG-TV that Coble had been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

"While the district cannot comment on an ongoing investigation or the personally identifiable information of students, the district’s primary concern is always the safety and well-being of its students," Superintendent Mary Schaeffer said in a statement released Tuesday.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton told the State, "We received a call on Monday (Jan. 6) from the juvenile’s mother in reference to this woman being at her house with her son."

On that same day, Woodmore district schools were canceled "due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions."

The mother of the boy told WTOL-TV that Coble was inside her home Monday afternoon. The mother claimed she witnessed Coble committing illicit sexual acts on her son.

“Our family is absolutely devastated over all of this," the mother said of the alleged sexual assault.

An attorney with Ruck & Wright Law representing the family released the following statement Wednesday: "The family has no comment at this time. Our number one priority is protecting this family who has been through an unimaginable 48 hours. We ask that all media, including social media, respect the family’s privacy at this time while we allow the process to carry out through the justice system."

Kyle E. Wright of Ruck & Wright Law told People, "Unfortunately, we live in a world where evil exists, and that evil comes in many forms. Anyone that is a parent understands this and lives with this concern every day when we send our kids to school. But when that evil comes in the form of an adult that students and parents TRUST, it creates an entirely different level of trauma."

Prosecutor Joshua Clark said in court that the disabled boy falls into the category of society's "most vulnerable" and needs to be protected.

Sheriff Hilton noted, "The investigation is still ongoing, and there may be some additional charges." Police said Coble could face a burglary charge for entering the home.

