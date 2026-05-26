Teen arrested for stabbing on campus after HS graduation — and violence is caught on video

A male teenager was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on campus after a high school graduation Friday in Daly City, California. Daly City is just minutes south of San Francisco.

The teen was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, police told KTVU-TV.

'We understand this news is deeply upsetting for our students, families, staff, and community.'

The Daly City Police Department told the station that officers responded at 4:30 p.m. for a report of an active fight involving multiple individuals. The stabbing occurred at Westmoor High School, the station added.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, KTVU said, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy was identified as the stabbing suspect and was arrested, the station added.

Police said no other injuries were reported in connection with the fight, KTVU said, adding that officers recovered at the scene the weapon used in the stabbing but did not describe the weapon in detail.

The violence was captured on cellphone video.

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Westmoor High School Principal Victor Zou issued a statement saying school officials "are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We understand this news is deeply upsetting for our students, families, staff, and community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident," KTVU said.

Zou's statement didn't indicate whether the suspect is a student but did say the victim has no relationship with the school district, the station added.

More from KTVU:

KTVU has received videos of violence on campus from separate sources. The chaotic moments of a fight breaking out on an outdoor basketball court are captured. One video shows a person on the ground being attacked by a group and someone coming to their defense. The person who came to the defense is also attacked.



Later in the video, two people who are fighting are pulled apart. One of them appears to be bleeding profusely from their face and torso. By the end of this video, police arrive on the scene and chase people involved in the fight on foot.



Someone can be seen trying to intervene to break up the fight. There are plenty of bystanders, some are wearing their caps and gowns.



Other videos show different angles. One person in the background can be heard saying, "Get these punks out of our school." Others can be heard calling for some type of security intervention.

Police are asking those with more information about the incident to contact them at 650-991-8169, the station said.

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