Tragic update in brutal attack on devoted Trump supporter in San Diego

A crowd gathered on Memorial Day in Escondido, California, to pay their respects to a proud American, MAGA supporter, and Army veteran who was viciously assaulted outside his "Trump House" last week — and has since died.

Kerry Sheron, the 69-year-old owner of the "Trump House," died on Sunday, police confirmed. Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia indicated Sheron suffered severe injuries in the seemingly unprovoked attack four days earlier.

'Kerry was a Trump supporter, but he was a patriot first.'

"It was a single punch to the jaw," Garcia said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim’s head area."

A bystander who intervened during the apparently violent confrontation was also injured.

Thomas Caleb Butler, a 32-year-old neighbor, was quickly identified as the suspected assailant and arrested. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, abuse of elder or dependent adult likely to produce great bodily harm or death, making criminal threats, and misdemeanor domestic battery, jail records show.

Butler pled not guilty on Friday, but prosecutors are now considering whether to amend the charges in light of Sheron's death. Butler is scheduled to appear in court again a week from Wednesday.

"I feel a lot of pain in my heart," Sheron's wife, Maria Moreno, said, according to KUSI.

"I want my husband back," she also said, according to KYMA. "I want my husband because that was my partner, a beautiful man."

RELATED: Suspect in brutal beating of Trump supporter in San Diego identified as neighbor — and victim's medical update is devastating

2024 Trump rally in Coachella, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dozens of friends, neighbors, and others of good will paid tribute to Sheron on Monday. Some held signs while others waved flags or dropped off flowers.

"Kerry was a Trump supporter, but he was a patriot first, and when people would come and spew anti-Trump stuff at him, he didn’t let it bother him," said longtime friend Jim Gillie, according to the Union-Tribune.

"He’d just say, 'They have a right to freedom of speech, and so do I.'"

Yousef Miller, a member of the North County Equity and Justice Coalition, joined the memorial to stand for free speech in the community and against political violence.

"I believe no one should be harmed for their politics," Miller said, according to the Union-Tribune. "I’m standing here with my brothers and sisters, even though we have different politics, to say the same thing: Never harm one another, just disagree and move on."

Sheron's house has been festooned with pro-America, pro-Trump, and pro-military memorabilia for years, but police have not confirmed any motivation for the attack.

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