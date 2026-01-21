Texas female allegedly flies into rage at gym, throws 25-pound weight at another woman as possible love triangle boils over

Things allegedly got ugly at a Texas 24 Hour Fitness earlier this month when authorities said a 25-year-old female became enraged after spotting another women she believed was involved with her boyfriend.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said Aralyn Martinez grabbed a 25-pound weight plate and rushed toward the other woman who was working out on the floor of the gym in Spring, KHOU-TV reported. Spring is about 30 minutes north of Houston.

'Now the boyfriend & the victim are enjoying date night while she’s in lockup. Do better.'

Cellphone video deputies reviewed reportedly shows Martinez threatening to drop the weight on the woman before throwing it toward her head, the station said.

The woman was able to move out of the way just in time, avoiding serious injury, KHOU reported.

Precinct 4 Capt. Juan Flores told the station that other gym users intervened and were able to calm the situation before it escalated further.

Martinez left the gym shortly after the confrontation but was later arrested, KHOU said.

RELATED: Texas yoga teacher who murdered love rival and fled country seeks retrial, pushing victimhood narrative

Image source: Harris County (Texas) Constable Precinct 4

Martinez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, the station said, adding that she has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

As part of her bond conditions, Martinez was ordered to stay at least 200 feet away from the home and workplace of the alleged victim, KHOU said.

Authorities added to the station that Martinez and the other woman did not know each other personally before the incident.

“Not very often with weights and not very often at a gym,” Flores remarked to KHOU regarding the unusual case.

“We do know a 25-pound weight, or any weight ... can be a deadly weapon considering where you hit the person.”

RELATED: Deadly love triangle: Michigan woman accused of murdering 'best friend,' they had been brawling for days over the same man

Commenters under KHOU's video report about the incident were incredulous over the bond amount — among other issues:

"That bond is ridiculously low," one commenter said. "These courts don’t hold very much respect for human life. She tried to kill someone."

"Hold up, she could've killed her, and she got a $1,000 bond?" another commenter inquired.

"Only $1,000 to repeat it successfully next time," another commenter observed. "How nice, always for the criminals."

"There’s an epidemic of people [who] can’t control their emotions," another commenter noted.

"Goofy. Now the boyfriend & the victim are enjoying date night while she’s in lockup," another commenter wrote. "Do better."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!