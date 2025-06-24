'They don't know what the f**k they're doing': Trump cusses out Israel, Iran for nearly blowing up his ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to what was fast becoming another bloody Middle Eastern quagmire. Trump indicated that Iran would begin the ceasefire and that 12 hours later, Israel would follow suit.

Unfortunately, there have been multiple violations by both parties in the hours since, resulting in many casualties. The continued exchange of bombs and missiles prompted a full-throated rebuke from Trump Tuesday morning.

'ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS.'

When asked whether the ceasefire was breaking down, Trump — who just hours earlier had written, "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will" — told reporters that Iran apparently fired a rocket "after the time limit and it missed its target, and now Israel is going out. These guys gotta calm down. It's ridiculous."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi indicated on X that Iran's military operations against Israel "continued until the very last minute, at 4am."

Earlier Tuesday morning, the chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces promised to "respond with force" to a "severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime."

Trump leaned into his critique, noting, "I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. They didn't have to unload. And I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong — but in all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot."

RELATED: Trump’s strike wasn’t an escalation — it was an exit

Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty Images

Just prior to the ceasefire taking effect, Israeli strikes allegedly killed nine people in Northern Iran and at least five people were killed by Iranian strikes in the Israeli city of Beersheba, reported NBC News.

While critical of Iran, Trump appeared especially frustrated with Israel, noting, "When I say, 'OK, now you have 12 hours,' you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran, either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning."

Trump appeared unable to contain his anger over the breakdown of the possible peace he ordered, stating, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing."

The president subsequently issued Israel a directive on Truth Social, writing, "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"

Twenty minutes later — around the time he reportedly had a no-nonsense phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — Trump indicated that Israel was not going to attack Iran and that all planes would be turning around "while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran."

"The Ceasefire is in effect!" added Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!