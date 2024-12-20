'They want to groom your children': University of Minnesota fronted cash to get 5-year-olds to play with sex-change dolls

The University of Minnesota is facing criticism over attempts to pay to have little kids play with sex-change dolls.

The National Center for Gender Spectrum Health is a radical initiative of the taxpayer-funded University of Minnesota's Institute for Sexual and Gender Health. The stated goal of the center, which is run by World Professional Association for Transgender Health members Katherine Spencer and Dianne Berg, is to "promote the well-being of all people across the gender spectrum (including those who are cisgender, transgender, and gender diverse)."

The NCGSH — which boasts of having secured over $87,000 in grant funding — put out a call in February for "transgender and gender diverse children between the ages of 5 and 10 years old and their parents," asking them to participate in a "hands-on activity to help talk about gender and bodies!"

The flyer noted further that "children and parents will meet a few times in groups with others to play with and give us ideas about the activities" and promised compensation between $20 and $60 per group.

'It's about helping children develop tools to cope with messages in society that could lead to shame.'

The corresponding UM project page indicated that "MyGender Dolls" are "therapeutic tools intended for licensed therapists to use with patients and their parents or caregivers to help children who find it difficult to express themselves."

The dolls that the university was willing to pay to see kids play with, created by a transvestite activist, have "internal sex organs, external genitals, hair styles, clothing, and other accessories" that kids can swap out or "'layer on' to explore who they are."

The Minnesota-based publication Alpha News noted that in the university's video promoting the dolls, a narrator states, "There are lots of different ways to be a girl, a boy, or anywhere along the gender spectrum."

According to a crowdfunding page for the project on the UM website, the NCGSH began development on a MyGender Dolls app so that children could play around with doll genitalia and sex organs at home. Alpha News reported that Rachel Becker-Warner, a so-called "gender care" psychologist at the university, co-developed the app with Berg and transvestite artist Ashley Finch.

Berg told the University of Minnesota Foundation's biannual publication Discovery in the early days of the project that it was important for the dolls to have genitals and reproductive organs.

"It's really important to address the belief, 'I'm not a "real" boy because I don't have these private parts,' versus, 'I am a real boy, whatever my anatomy looks like,'" said Berg. "It's about helping children develop tools to cope with messages in society that could lead to shame."

'This is disgusting and has to stop.'

The dolls are apparently used in some cases to help imagine what their bodies might look like after irreversible mutilations.

"We were able to explore and brainstorm not just what our bodies are able to do now but what we want our bodies to do and look like in the future," said Elizabeth Panetta, an assistant UM professor, referencing her use of the dolls with kids. "We also were able to talk about private parts without it feeling too serious or clinical."

Alpha News indicated that neither UM's sex institute nor NCGSH responded to its requests for comment.

American Principles, a conservative pro-family group, noted on X, "Public universities should not be using YOUR tax dollars to groom children. This is disgusting and has to stop!"

"They want to groom your children," wrote Libs of TikTok. "Parents beware!"

Debbie Dooley, one of the original founders of the Tea Party movement, tweeted, "This is horrendous trying to brainwash young children with the sick transgender ideology."

The Cass Review, the peer-reviewed systematic studies that informed it, and other penetrating studies have made clear that so-called gender science is largely activistic nonsense, such that even the leftist British government felt compelled to recently issue a permanent ban on puberty blockers and to change to how confused children are handled by health professionals.

The Cass Review noted that the narrative upon which activists like those at the NCGSH rely is based on research of "poor quality," demonstrating "poor study design, inadequate follow-up periods and a lack of objectivity in reporting of results."

Berg, co-director of the NCGSH and a co-author of the child chapter of WPATH's Standards of Care 8, appeared in the damning 242-page report about WPATH published in March by Michael Shellenberger's think tank, Environmental Progress, wherein she is quoted as admitting adolescents are not mature enough to understand the ruinous effects or lasting impact of medical sex-change hormones.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck discussed the report and WPATH's advocacy for child sex-change mutilations in a special earlier this year.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!