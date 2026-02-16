'They're real': Obama makes shocking statement about aliens — then tries to walk it back

In a recent interview with Bryan Tyler Cohen, former President Barack Obama was asked about the existence of aliens during a "speed round" of questions, and Obama made a shocking statement.

“They’re real,” Obama told Cohen quickly.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking renewed questions about what the former president knows and what he has previously said about UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

'Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.'

Obama clarified to Cohen that he has never actually “seen them” himself and dismissed long-running Area 51 conspiracy theories, saying that the government is not actively hiding aliens, unless agents somehow managed to conceal that information from the president of the United States.

But this was not the first time Obama publicly addressed the issue.

RELATED: 'Who put them there?' Scientists struggle to explain UFO-like objects captured in 1950s astronomy photos.

Image credit: YouTube screenshot

In 2021, during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Obama was pressed about UFOs.

“There are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said.

Though the exchange began lightheartedly, Obama shifted to a more serious tone.

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said. “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

President Donald Trump has also fielded questions about aliens on multiple occasions, including during an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan.

“I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people — perfect, great pilots, great everything. And they said, ‘We saw things, sir, that were very strange, like a round ball, but it wasn’t a comet or a meteor,’” Trump said. “‘It was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22.’”

“There’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life,” Trump added.

These previous statements from both presidents are notably similar in tone, acknowledging unexplained aerial phenomena while stopping short of confirming extraterrestrial life, making Obama's comment to Cohen all the more noteworthy.

However, Obama has since attempted to give more context to his declaration that aliens are "real."

RELATED: Pentagon psyop exposed: Military reportedly cooked up tales of alien technology in weapons cover-up

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A day after the interview, Obama made a clarifying post on Instagram, saying he was "trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round."

Obama then delivered a gut punch to the community of UFO believers, saying, "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Studies show that the American people remain curious about the UFO phenomenon. A 2025 poll from NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ surveyed 521 Republicans, 559 Democrats, 349 independents, and 18 “other” voters and found that 44% of Americans believe the government is concealing UFO information. Twenty-eight percent disagree, while another 28% remain unsure.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!