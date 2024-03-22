Third suspect in Super Bowl shooting charged with murder after 'teddy bear backpack' seems to implicate him

A third adult has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting at the Super Bowl parade last month after a couple of distinguishing features, including a "teddy bear backpack," seemed to implicate him.

On February 14, approximately 1 million fans gathered along the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl win and their third in four years. Everyone seemed to be having a good time until suddenly, shots rang out in the area of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road, leaving 24 people as young as 8 wounded and Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two, dead.

The violence apparently erupted after two groups who did not know each other stared one another down. A verbal altercation between the two groups quickly escalated when one individual drew a weapon, prompting others to produce their weapons as well, court documents said.

In all, police believe 12 individuals drew weapons and at least six fired them. All six — three adults and three minors — have been arrested.

Two of those six alleged shooters — 18-year-old Dominic Miller and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays — have already been charged with second-degree murder. Miller is believed to have fired the shot that killed Lopez-Galvan, and the firearm he used is believed to have been stolen.

On Thursday, a third adult male was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting: 20-year-old Terry Young. According to charging documents, as tensions between the two groups increased, Young grabbed his gun and began advancing toward a member of the opposite group. He then "appears to shoot several times in [redacted] direction, shooting with one hand," even though bystanders were within close proximity, before fleeing the area on foot, the documents said.

The mass shooting was captured on surveillance video, and police said they were able to identify Young by two notable characteristics: He wears his hair in long dreadlocks, and he apparently often carries "a very distinct backpack, that appears to be a bear, that is half green and half yellow, and other colors," documents said.

Police found a person who appears to be Young in several YouTube videos, including a rap video posted about a month before the shooting. In that video, the man believed to be Young "is seen wearing the same, unique green teddy bear backpack as the one seen on Union Station and Crown Center surveillance videos. He is also seen as having the same type of long dreads," the documents claimed. Several other suspects in the shooting appeared in that rap video as well, police said.

In addition to second-degree murder, Young has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Like Mays and Miller, Young's bond has been set at $1 million. Young has not yet retained an attorney. The AP sought comment from Young's family members, but the outlet's messages were not returned.

Another suspect in the Super Bowl shooting was also assessed new charges this week. An unidentified 15-year-old has now been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is currently in custody at Juvenile Detention and may be tried as an adult. Two other teens have also been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

