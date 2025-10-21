Thousands of possible illegal aliens found on Texas voter rolls, officials say

A review of the voter rolls in Texas has led officials to find that thousands of possible illegal aliens have been unlawfully registered to vote.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said in a press release Monday that 2,724 noncitizens were found to be registered to vote after officials cross-referenced the voter rolls with a federal citizenship database.

'Noncitizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud.'

"Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections," wrote Nelson in the release.

"The Trump administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists."

About 18 million voter profiles were compared to the SAVE database of citizens managed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The 2,724 cases are to be referred to county officials, who will determine if any of those should be purged from the voter rolls. Noncitizens can refer to illegal aliens as well as resident aliens who are legally in the U.S. but not allowed to vote.

Nelson said that any noncitizen who is found to have voted in an election would be referred to the attorney general's office for possible criminal prosecution.

She included a file with a list of those cases found for each county. Forty-eight potential noncitizen registrations were found in Brazoria County, 68 cases were found in Cameron County, 277 cases were found in Dallas County, and 165 cases were found in El Paso County.

In June Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Nelson had referred 33 cases of potential illegal voting in the 2024 election to his office.

RELATED: Trump order leads to investigation of 33 potential incidents of noncitizen voting, AG Paxton says

"Noncitizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud," Paxton said at the time.

Nelson added that President Donald Trump had opened up access to the SAVE database in order to root out possible cases of voter fraud.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!