Thug points gun at Burger King drive-thru worker on Easter Sunday; allegedly threatens to kill him, calls him racial slur

It's bad enough that a disgruntled Ohio Burger King customer pointed a gun at an employee on Easter Sunday and allegedly threatened to kill him and called him a racial slur.

But things actually escalated at the Willowick restaurant's drive-thru when the employee told the guy he was being charged less money than he thought he had to pay.

What are the details?

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video exiting his car, pulling out a gun, and pointing it at the drive-through window, WOIO-TV reported.

The station also said it spoke exclusively with suspect's target — 38-year-old Burger King employee Howard Vernon.

“To know that somebody would do something like that just because I’m trying to give you a better deal and just to flip out like that? Yes, I mean it is scary,” Vernon told WOIO.

“I was taking this guy’s order, and he ordered like two sausage, egg, and cheese croissants and a sausage biscuit and [a] hash brown," Vernon recounted to the station. "The order came up to $8 ... and he was like, 'My order can’t be right; it should be like $11,' and I’m, like, trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and, like, 'It’s cheaper.'"

Apparently, the lower price really set the guy off.

"He started cussing and getting all loud, and I was, like, 'I don’t know what to tell you; I don’t know why you wanna pay more money,'" Vernon noted to WOIO.

Vernon added to the station that the customer sped off but pulled back up a minute later while Vernon was helping another customer — and this time, the customer pointed a gun at him. Vernon also told WOIO the suspect threatened to kill him and called him a racial slur.

“The whole time I was just like, 'Well, if you gonna do it, do it ... I’m not about to run. You don’t scare me or anything like that; just do what you gotta do,' and he just kept blurting out racial slurs," Vernon noted to the station, adding that he was concerned when the suspect was pointing a gun with his arm on top of an older woman's car at the drive-thru.

"He could’ve gave her a heart attack ...” Vernon told WOIO.

The station said the incident took place around 9 a.m. at the Burger King on Vine Street and that the suspect — who police are still looking for — was driving a gray Honda and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a hat. Those who recognize the suspect are urged to contact police, the station added.

“At the end of the day, it was about some bread and sausage sandwiches at 9 o’clock in the morning on Easter, and you’re that mad that you’d put a gun in somebody’s face?" Vernon told WOIO. "After I thought about it afterward, it was, like, kind of had me shook up a little bit ... it’s crazy ... what if he did shoot me and kill me and, you know, I have 10 kids. I would have been leaving all my kids ... I don't know why people are so angry out here at 9 o'clock in the morning."

The station said Vernon hasn't been back to work at the Burger King since the incident but plans to return.

