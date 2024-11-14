Thune works to smooth out rocky relationship with Trump

Newly elected Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune has made efforts to override his past comments criticizing President-elect Donald Trump, vowing to work alongside him.

Thune defeated Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida on Wednesday in the race to replace retiring Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Although Thune has emphatically promised to work alongside Trump in his newfound role, he has not always been so enthusiastic.

Despite this, Thune insisted that there was 'no daylight' between him and Trump just hours before he narrowly won his leadership position.

Thune had called for Trump to drop out of the 2016 race following the release of the Billy Bush tape, saying, "Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately.

Thune was also asked in a 2022 interview whether he would support Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024.

"I hope we have other options," Thune responded. "And I think we will have other options."

However, the jabs have gone both ways. The two also butted heads when Thune refused to block the certification of the 2020 election, prompting Trump to call him a "RINO" and "Mitch's boy," referencing his relationship with McConnell.

Even going into the congressional GOP leadership elections, Thune repeatedly urged Trump to stay out of the issue of the leadership election. Despite this, Thune insisted that there was "no daylight" between him and Trump just hours before he narrowly won his leadership position.

"The American people have loudly rejected the failed policies of the Biden-Harris-Schumer agenda," Thune said in a press conference following his leadership victory. "This Republican team is united. We are on one team. We are excited to reclaim the majority and get to work with our colleagues in the House to enact President Trump's agenda."

"We have a mandate from the American people," Thune continued. "A mandate not only to clean up the mess left by the Biden-Harris-Schumer agenda, but also to deliver on President Trump's priorities."

Along with implementing Trump's agenda, Thune had previously agreed to the president-elect's demand to allow recess appointments.

"We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s nominees in place as soon as possible, & all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments," Thune said in an X post from Sunday. "We cannot let Schumer and Senate Dems block the will of the American people."

Since then, Trump has made some bombshell Cabinet nominations. Most notably, Trump nominated Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) for attorney general, which sparked an onslaught of online hysteria, as well as hesitation from some Republican lawmakers.

Thune's office did not directly comment on whether the senator would work with Trump to ensure Gaetz's confirmation. Rather, Blaze News was redirected to Thune's earlier press conference in which he vowed to "enact President Trump's agenda."

In a confirmation battle after the incoming Senate class takes office on January 2, Gaetz can afford to lose only three Republican votes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!