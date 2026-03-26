Popular TikTok influencer allegedly raped 7 women over a decade

A Columbia County grand jury indicted a very popular TikTok influencer on Thursday over charges related to the alleged rape of seven women over a decade.

Benjamin Gleason, who has over a million followers, was arrested by New York state police on 17 counts and pleaded not guilty.

It is unclear if Gleason contacted any of the alleged victims through his social media account.

The alleged victims ranged in age from approximately 17 to 27 years old, according to prosecutors.

Gleason identifies himself as an American artist on his social media profile and claims to be "your girlfriends [sic] favorite influencer." His videos include lip-syncing, music performances, and commentary about dealing with borderline personality disorder.

The charges against Gleason include:

Three counts of predatory sexual assault;

Three counts of first-degree rape by forcible compulsion;

Three counts of first-degree rape involving physically helpless victims;

Four counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree;

One count of aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree; and

One count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

He could face up to life in prison over the charges, if convicted.

It is unclear if Gleason contacted any of the alleged victims through his social media account.

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Gleason had also created a GoFundMe donation account to ask his followers to raise $6K to repair his teeth. He said that his former struggles with addiction had damaged his teeth.

"The cost of dental repair is overwhelming, and it's simply out of reach for me right now," the suspect wrote.

That campaign has raised only $20.

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