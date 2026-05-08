Georgia man allegedly threatened to kill Pam Bondi and stab Kristi Noem's eyes out 'with a dull knife'

A man from Georgia was arrested for allegedly making graphic threats against Kristi Noem, the former head of the Dept. of Homeland Security, and Pam Bondi, former U.S. Attorney General.

Elliott Owen Schroer of Toccoa made the threats on the X social media platform in early April, according to federal prosecutors.

Schroer was ordered to wear an electronic tracking device while out on bond and was banned from using any social media account.

Schroer allegedly said he would kill Bondi, but his threats to Noem were far more graphic:

"I will stab your eyes out with a dull knife."

"I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12 gauge slug."

"We will put your head on a stake."

The man was arraigned in federal court and released on a $10,000 bond.

Schroer was ordered to wear an electronic tracking device while out on bond and was banned from using any social media account.

He also cannot possess a firearm, drink alcohol, or contact either Bondi or Noem.

President Donald Trump fired Bondi in early April, and Noem was fired from DHS in March. The latter was named the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas by the president.

The allegations against Schroer are especially alarming as President Donald Trump was allegedly targeted for another assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

RELATED: Man arrested for posting TikTok murder-for-hire threat against Pam Bondi, FBI says

The White House was also briefly placed on lockdown after an armed man fired at Secret Service agents after they spotted him carrying a firearm at the National Mall.

Schroer is scheduled for a pretrial on May 29.

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