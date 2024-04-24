'It's all about them': Tom Brady says kids need to strive for better emotional and mental stability over selfishness

Former NFL star Tom Brady advised kids and young athletes to live more for others and try to be more mentally and emotionally stable instead of focusing on their personal brand.

Brady made the remarks on "DeepCut with VicBlends" while getting his hair cut. During a lengthy discussion about golf, fatherhood, and retirement, the quarterback made remarks about how he was able to persevere despite not having the physical capabilities of other professional athletes.

"When I was being evaluated to be a professional quarterback, the only thing they looked at was the physical component," Brady began. "I wasn't the biggest build," he continued.



"I didn't naturally have the biggest build coming out of high school and then in college, even though I worked at it. It just wasn't the way that my body would develop."

The 46-year-old expressed that it was his ability to mentally understand the game of football and "learn the game, learn the tactics," and learn the "disciplines" and "strategies" that set him apart.

He then explained that it was his ability to bring a "positive, team-first attitude" to the field that made him so successful.

"The biggest problem with a lot of f***ing kids these days ... it's all about them, it's all about their brand, their social media. And then when it's about me and then not about us, well, there's no way to succeed as a team if all you're doing is thinking about how selfish it is for you to get the attention."



The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that his advice for younger athletes is to help other people and not just themselves.

"When people are looking for self-glorification and very self-serving attitudes, very selfish attitudes, it's hard to have a team-first attitude if all you do is [be concerned] about how you're doing, or your stats, or the glory you're getting, the gratification you're getting."

Lastly, Brady said people need to evaluate themselves every day about what they can do to better themselves physically, emotionally, and mentally.

"How can I be more stable? More consistent? How can I be more present? How can I be more of an inspiration for the people that I'm around every day?" he asked rhetorically. "That's where I think people miss the boat."

BlazeTV's Jason Whitlock said that Brady's belief system is the product of a proper upbringing in a stable environment.

"The reason why Tom Brady thinks that life and sports are about uplifting your teammates and everybody around you is because his needs as a child were met. He had two devoted parents and up-bringers that he probably thought were tremendous and great," Whitlock said.

"What he's looking at is a different generation of athletes whose needs weren't meant. Either their families were torn or apart ... or they had two working parents where the kids are the side hustle."

"Brady is exactly right. Amateur athlete mentality," said sports analyst Gary Sheffield Jr. "Fastest path to a check most often doesn't help a team win," Sheffield added, likening the athletes to bad employees.

During the same podcast, Brady said that he was still open to making an NFL return.



"I'm not opposed to it," Brady shockingly stated. "I don't know if they're going to let me ... I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball, so to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it," Brady concluded.

