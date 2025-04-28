Top 5 unhinged outcries from liberals after arrest of Wisconsin judge for allegedly protecting illegal alien from ICE

Democrats and progressives have gone all out to voice their anger at the Department of Justice for arresting Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan after she allegedly obstructed federal agents who were trying to arrest an illegal alien.

Federal agents have accused Dugan of trying to eject them from the courthouse while they waited for Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican national charged with three counts of battery locally, to leave her courtroom.

Witnesses inside the courtroom said Dugan moved to have the case not be heard that day, and when Ruiz went to leave through a public hallway, Dugan allegedly told him and his lawyer to go out a door reserved for jurors that leads to a non-public hallway. Despite Dugan's alleged actions, Ruiz was taken into custody outside the courthouse after he attempted to flee.

The Trump administration has made it clear that anyone who interferes with immigration enforcement will be arrested and charged.

'What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing.'

Once Dugan's arrest was made public, a firestorm of outrage came from leftists, who say Trump is going too far by arresting a sitting judge.

"Donald Trump’s DOJ just arrested a sitting judge, Hannah Dugan, for standing up for due process for immigrants. This is why we’ve been sounding the alarm on authoritarianism. It’s happening and it’s extremely dangerous. Speak up," said Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.).

On MSNBC, former Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele, a staunchly anti-Trump Republican, said the most disturbing part of the arrest is "you have American citizens applauding it and wanting more and having Republican members of Congress saying arrest more."

Host Symone Sanders added, "Judges are not above the law. ... There have been judges that have committed crimes, that have broken the law. It seems the facts that we have on the table, that the government has put forward, are loose at best! They are trying to charge these folks with felonies."

Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson echoed many other liberals by saying, "Trump is now arresting sitting judges and we’re less than 100 days into his term. This is EXACTLY what dictators do."

A radical Wisconsin state representative called for all Americans to follow in Dugan's footsteps.

"What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing: Standing up for folks in our communities who need support right now against the Trump regime," Ryan Clancy said.

Despite the hysteria, CNN legal expert Elie Honig explained that what Dugan has been accused of doing is "textbook obstruction" and that if the accusations are proven true, then her arrest is more than justified.

