Turning Point spokesman reveals 'absolute miracle' from day of Charlie Kirk's death

A Turning Point USA spokesman said a miracle that few are aware of occurred when Charlie Kirk died.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a college campus tour stop in Utah by an assassin who shot from a distance. Since Kirk's death, countless theories have popped up surrounding the motive, possible foreign interference, and even the bullet itself.

'It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn't get killed.'

TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet has seemingly heard discussions about the bullet that struck Kirk and felt the need to address the "lack of an exit wound" on him.

"I'm usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn't an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know," Kolvet wrote on X.

The spokesman said on Saturday that he spoke to the surgeon who attended to Kirk in the hospital, who revealed even more information about the shooting.

Charlie Kirk Memorial: LIVE at State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

"He said the bullet 'absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I've seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.'"

Kolvet said he told the doctor that dozens of staff, students, and special guests were standing directly behind Kirk on the other side of the tent in which he was holding his event. The doctor replied, "It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn't get killed."

It was Kirk's bone health and density that prevented the bullet from going through his body and out the other side, the doctor allegedly said, claiming Kirk is "like the man of steel."

"It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too," Kolvet relayed from the doctor.

Kolvet continued, putting the apparent case of the missing bullet to rest.

"In the end, the coroner did find the bullet just beneath the skin. Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him. Remarkable. Miraculous," he concluded.

