Trans-identifying Democrat accused of threatening to kill Trump

A Pennsylvania man who purports to be a woman has been arrested and held without bail after he allegedly threatened to kill former President Donald Trump last week.

On Friday, Paul Gavenonis, 74, approached a transportation office employee at Penn State University and attempted to purchase a commuter lot parking pass. During a conversation with the employee, Gavenonis mentioned a Trump rally scheduled to take place at PSU the following day.

'Frankly, I hope somebody would get him.'

As their conversation continued, Gavenonis then allegedly made violent threats against the former president. "I hate Donald Trump. I’d like to shoot that guy," he reportedly said while pretending to rack a gun with his hands, according to the New York Post.

"You can’t take a gun in or the students will see it," he allegedly added after discussing scaling a tall building.

Gavenonis' alleged comments worried the employee, who reported them to the authorities within minutes. Gavenonis was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, jail records showed.

When questioned by the U.S. Secret Service, Gavenonis allegedly admitted that he "probably" could kill Trump at a rally and that he had a rifle at home.

"Frankly, I hope somebody would get him," he also told federal and local law enforcement, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gavenonis was eventually charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, a court docket showed.

He was also denied bail in part because he was deemed "suicidal," the docket noted.

Screenshot of court docket

Both the court docket and jail records list Gavenonis as a white female. The Centre County Public Defender’s Office also claimed he uses she/her pronouns, the Post reported.

When Blaze News reached out to the Centre County jail, Lt. Mark Waite provided Gavenonis' booking photo but did not clarify whether he is being housed in a male or female facility.



The Kansas City Star reported that Gavenonis is a registered Democrat.

Three months ago, Trump came within millimeters of losing his life after Thomas Crooks fired multiple shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 140 miles west of the Penn State campus in State College. One bullet tore through Trump's ear, while another killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore. Two others were critically wounded.

Then last month, Ryan Routh allegedly set up a sniper's nest at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the intention of assassinating Trump. Fortunately, the suspect was spotted before he could fire a shot.

