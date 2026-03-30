'Trans' illegal alien rapist who attacked 14-year-old boy reaches appalling plea deal with Bragg's office

An illegal alien from Colombia who pled guilty to rape last week has reached a shocking plea agreement with the office of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

According to the terms of the agreement, Nicol Suarez, a 31-year-old biological male who identifies as transgender, would be sentenced to six months, a sentence he has already served while awaiting trial, in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree rape. In New York, second-degree rape typically results in two to seven years behind bars.

'Six months in jail for raping a child is a gross miscarriage of justice.'

The accusations against Suarez are heinous. On February 11, 2025, Suarez was walking his dog in East Harlem when he followed a 14-year-old boy into a restroom inside a Bodega and raped him. The boy immediately reported the attack to bystanders in the area, and Suarez was arrested within hours for first-degree rape.

Following the arrest, ICE almost immediately lodged an immigration detainer against Suarez, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 under the Biden administration.

RELATED: Transgender illegal alien accused of raping boy, 14, in restroom; was freed last June after violent crime charges: Reports

Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

What's more, Suarez has been accused of violent crimes — armed robbery, prostitution, and assault with a dangerous weapon — in Massachusetts, and the New York Post also alluded to possible outstanding charges in New Jersey.

The Trump Department of Homeland Security has slammed the lenient plea deal, calling the offered six-month sentence "insane."

"This plea deal is a disgrace. Six months in jail for raping a child is a gross miscarriage of justice. This pervert was let into our country by the Biden administration and then again released from jail following his arrests for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and prostitution," said acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

According to the DHS, the New York Department of Corrections has agreed to honor the ICE detainer and "not release this child rapist into American communities." Suarez is scheduled to be sentenced officially on April 27.

Bragg's office and the New York Department of Corrections did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News, though the Daily Mail published this statement from Bragg's office: "We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction."

According to the Daily Mail, the DA's office claimed that the plea agreement was made after consulting with the victim's family and to spare the victim from having to testify.

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