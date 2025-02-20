Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy swats down false narrative of plane accidents increasing under Trump

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X debunking the narrative being formed on social media that the number of airline accidents has increased under President Donald Trump.

"There's a growing media narrative that there are more airplane crashes now in Trump's presidency than under Biden. This is false. Here are the facts: In Biden's first month, there were 57 aviation incidents in the U.S., compared to 35 under Trump," Duffy said.

Duffy added that he is working to ensure that the number of aviation accidents is brought down and airline safety is modernized.

"The need for immediate improvement to our safety infrastructure is long overdue. The tragic American Airlines crash was a heartbreaking wake-up call that improvements must be made. This is why I've enlisted the brightest minds, including SpaceX engineers, to help upgrade our aviation system. I am fully committed to transportation excellence, as well as transparency and honesty with the public," he explained.

Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary under President Joe Biden, has been taking shots at the Trump administration in the aftermath of several accidents. Duffy noted that he had inherited a badly managed system that Buttigieg was in charge of during the entire Biden-Harris administration.

"Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world," Duffy said.

Duffy went on to say that Buttigieg had used the FAA "as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense. Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home - including him. The building was empty!"



Duffy explained the SpaceX engineers visited the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Virginia to assess how to upgrade the decades-old air control systems and to keep what works.

"The safety of air travel is a non-partisan matter. SpaceX engineers will help make air travel safer," Elon Musk replied to Duffy.

