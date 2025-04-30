ABC News crushed by online critics over contentious interview with Trump

A confrontational interview by Terry Moran of ABC News is getting criticized by supporters of President Donald Trump as he celebrates the 100th day of his second term in office.

The president observed the milestone with a rally at the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Michigan and ended the day punching at Moran in the interview.

'By the way, ABC is one of the worst. I have to be honest with you.'

The interview touched on many subjects, but it grew contentious when Moran contradicted the president on whether the man he deported to El Salvador had the name of an infamous criminal gang tattooed on his knuckles. The president later ripped into ABC News for its role in covering up former President Joe Biden's mental decline.

"We had a president who couldn't walk up a flight of stairs, couldn't walk down a flight of stairs, couldn't walk across the stage without falling. We had a president who was grossly incompetent. You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn't wanna write it because you're fake news," said Trump.

"All right. Thank you," Moran responded.

Many on social media criticized Moran for not being respectful enough to Trump.

"The interview in the Oval Office with President Trump by Terry Moran is a disgrace to our country and to our President. ABC and Moran should be ashamed! They want nothing but to argue with the President. He's not conducting an interview, he's trying to embarrass the President," said one critic.

"Watching Trump torch ABC News on their own turf is like watching a lion maul a pack of sick hyenas," replied advocate Jane Adams. "These people humiliated the country for years propping up a dementia patient, and now they’re being publicly gutted by a president who actually knows what he's doing."

"ABC once again proves that it is nothing more than a Marxist propaganda outlet controlled by the Democrats," said a Second Amendment rights account.

"His bias was blatant, disrespectful and rude," read another message.

At least one viewer accused ABC of using trick photo angles to make Moran appear taller than Trump.

Many on the left praised Moran for challenging the president, while some said he didn't challenge him enough. The entire interview can be viewed on the YouTube channel for ABC News.

For a decidedly different interview, the president also spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, which can be viewed here.

