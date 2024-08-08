Trump says he has agreed to 3 debates against Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had come to an agreement with the Harris campaign on three debates.

"I think it's very important to have debates," said Trump at a media briefing.

"We've agreed with Fox on the date of September 4; we've agreed with NBC, fairly full agreements subject to them, on September 10; and we've agreed with ABC on September 25," said the former president. "They're very anxiously awaiting those dates."

Trump effectively ended President Joe Biden's candidacy after one disastrous debate.

He added that they have yet to work out some details regarding the location of the debates and the audience, and the Harris campaign will have to agree, but he expects those won't get in the way.

He went on to hit the Harris campaign for avoiding interviews since the vice president seized the top of the ticket.

"The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree, I don't know. She hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview, she's barely competent. And she can't do an interview."

The Harris campaign has faced increasing pressure for avoiding interviews and it was ridiculed after refusing to comment on avoiding comments to the media.

Polling has shown a surge of support for the Democratic ticket even after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.

