Trump approval rating jumps 8 points in May, approaches record-setting inauguration numbers

President Donald Trump's approval rating made strides in May when compared to the same poll from the month prior, widening the gap between Americans who are for and against him.

At the end of April, a joint national survey by InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar Group showed that among likely voters, the president held a 2-point advantage in approval versus disapproval. The 1,200-person survey gave a 46% approval rating to Trump, while 44% of respondents disapproved, and 10% were undecided. However, the numbers seemed to only go up from there.

'Americans are relieved they're no longer being treated as second class citizens by their government.'

Fast-forward to Trafalgar's end of May/early June survey, and numbers in support of the president had significantly jumped among likely voters.

A whopping 54% of respondents either approved or strongly approved of Trump's job as president, while 46% disapproved or strongly disapproved.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. Photo by Jabin Botsford /The Washington Post via Getty Images

Moreover, slightly more Democrat voters participated in the 1,098-person survey than Republicans did.

Looking at Rasmussen's presidential approval tracker, Trump sat at 53% on June 2, just 3% shy of his inauguration week numbers. That week, Rasmussen reported Trump had hit record highs in net approval ratings, beating out numbers from his first term.

"President Trump’s approval rating rising suggests growing public support for his policy agenda," MRCTV host Justine Brooke Murray told Blaze News.

Murray added, "As more Americans reject the blatant bias of taxpayer-subsidized media, which is essentially compelled speech, efforts to rein in spending and enforce accountability may be resonating more broadly."

Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mass deportations of gang members and terrorists are also likely contributing to the approval rating, Murray noted, concluding, "Americans are relieved they're no longer being treated as second-class citizens by their government, which had previously sacrificed our citizens to our nation's own enemies."

Approval ratings across the board have certainly shown increased support for the president since his last term.

At the end of January, YouGov reported 62% of U.S. citizens thought Trump's inauguration speech was outstanding or above average, up from 49% in 2017.

As well, 43% viewed him as a very strong leader in 2025, with that number being at just 32% in 2017.

