Trump blasts mass migration from 'failed' foreign countries in fiery rebuke: 'Minnesota reminds us'

President Donald Trump delivered a scathing rebuke of mass migration, pointing to Minnesota as a cautionary tale.

During his Wednesday speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump warned of the dangers and destabilization caused by mass migration. As in many European countries, whose leaders were in attendance, migrants have flooded the United States by the millions, many of them taking advantage of social programs, committing crimes, and failing to assimilate.

'We have to defend that culture.'

Trump pointed to Minnesota as a prime example of the failures of mass migration, noting the immense fraud and cultural disruption brought about by Somalian immigrants.

"The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot mass-import foreign cultures which have failed to ever build a successful society of their own," Trump said.

Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"We're taking people from Somalia, and Somalia ... it's not a nation," Trump said. "Got no government. Got no police. Got no military. Got no nothing."

Trump went on to criticize Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Somalian immigrant.

"She comes from a country that's not a country," Trump said. "And she's telling us how to run America. Not going to get away with it much longer."

Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The explosion of prosperity, in conclusion, and progress that built the West did not come from our tax codes. It ultimately came from our very special culture," Trump said. "This is the precious inheritance that America and Europe have in common. We share it. We share it, but we have to keep it strong."

"We have to defend that culture and rediscover the spirit that lifted the West from the depths of the Dark Ages to the pinnacle of human achievement," Trump said.

