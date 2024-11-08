'Maybe we just need to switch parties': Radio show caller goes viral after saying Democrats have failed black voters

A caller on a New York City radio station is making waves for his comments claiming Democrats do not fulfill their promises to black people in the United States,

During an episode of "The Breakfast Club," the extremely popular hip-hop radio show in New York, a caller took his chance to convince black Americans to demand more from their politicians.

"Man, I just want to say, bro, that [we're] not a monolith. Black people think by themselves," the caller began.

"I feel like, at the end of the day, why we lost, I feel like it's the Democratic Party is the reason why we lost, man," he continued. "They promised us and promised us and promised us, but we never get nothing in return, man. And it's a new day and a new age, and I feel like as black people, we should now demand everything we want before we give up our vote, man."



'Maybe we just need to switch parties now or maybe do something different.'

The caller then suggested during the "Get It Off Your Chest" segment that black Americans need to stop settling for "crumbs" from Democrats.

"We've been sitting around too long and just giving, getting the crumbs. But now we need everything we ask for," the caller went on. "Maybe it's a good thing that Trump did win, because we can see if he really piggybacked off of [Barack] Obama's economy. Can he come bring us out of this economy?" he asked.

The caller added that if President Trump does spur an economic recovery, it's time for black Americans to reconsider their votes.

"Maybe we just need to switch parties now or maybe do something different. That's how I feel."

According to Fox News, exit polling has shown that Trump performed better with black voters compared to previous elections with 16% support, a four-point gain over 2020. However, this included 24% support from black men, which is double the number who voted Republican when Trump was up against President Biden.

Power 105.1 radio host Charlamagne responded to the caller by saying those who voted for Trump need to "push him to do what he promised he was going to do."

"If [the economy] doesn't trickle down to the least of us, then it doesn't matter," the host continued.



In another clip of the show posted to X, the host rhetorically asked why so many commentators have seemingly stopped calling Trump and Republicans fascist since he was elected.

"Don't y'all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist? ... It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics," he theorized.

