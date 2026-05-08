Trump says Ukraine and Russia agreed to 3-day ceasefire just ahead of Soviet WW2 military parade

President Donald Trump announced a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine that involved a large prisoner exchange.

The president said in a post on the Truth Social platform that the ceasefire was made at his request and would last for three days beginning May 9.

'Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day.'

"The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," Trump wrote.

"This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he continued.

The agreement includes a swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

The ceasefire will ensure that Russia's annual commemoration of the Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany in World War II can go forth without any threat from Ukraine. A Victory Day parade usually includes a procession of missiles, soldiers, and tanks, but it has been scaled back this year, possibly because of Russians' frustration with war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked the president in a post on social media and said he expected the U.S. to "ensure" that Russia fulfilled its part of the agreement.

"Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home," Zelenskyy said.

Trump went on to express hope that the ceasefire might lead to a permanent end to the war.

"Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," he added.

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Zelenskyy previously announced a ceasefire, and Russia suggested a ceasefire. However, their dates did not match up.

While official estimates vary, some place the number of Russian casualties in the war at higher than 1.2 million, while Ukraine has suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties.

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