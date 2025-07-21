Trump celebrates 6 months with bold MAGA victory video featuring Charlie Kirk

Since President Trump took office on January 20, 2025, his administration has been working nonstop to fulfill his campaign promises. To celebrate the six-month milestone of his administration, the White House posted a video boasting the progress of the Make America Great Again movement.

The video showed Trump's work with world leaders, foreign policy, tariffs, spending, immigration, and border enforcement. In many ways, he has made headway in reversing the policies of previous administrations: "President Trump comes in and immediately begins taking action to fix each and every one of these fires that the Democrats started."

'This movement that President Trump has started for America is only getting bigger.'

The video, entitled "6 months of Power: President Trump's Comeback. America's Revival," showcases a laundry list of Trump's accomplishments. One voice on the video can be heard saying, "Promises made, promises kept."

The caption underneath the video reads: "Six months in, President Trump took command — launched an all-out offensive to crush the left’s mess and bring American power roaring back. The border is fortified. The economy is unleashed. The One Big Beautiful Bill is law. This is unapologetic, America-first leadership."

The president recently celebrated the signing of his historic legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Independence Day earlier this month. This is just one of his major accomplishments. "Donald Trump immediately getting to work with a remarkable show of the use of executive power," one voice on the video says.

Charlie Kirk can be heard saying, "This movement that President Trump has started for America is only getting bigger. [It] has more energy, more enthusiasm."

"The days of ripping off America and Americans are officially over," says Sean Hannity of Fox News.

"Trump could resign tomorrow and still point to an enduring legacy," adds another voice.

"You're watching history. So buckle up, because the next three and a half years will probably be just as busy."

