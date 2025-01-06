Trump chimes in on reconciliation efforts

Following President-elect Donald Trump's landslide victory on November 5, the MAGA world got to work on laying out the first stretch of its legislative agenda, known as reconciliation.

Trump will have the advantage of working with a Republican majority in both the House and the Senate, opening his options for implementing his MAGA agenda primarily addressing tax policy and immigration. However, there has been some divergence among Republican leadership on how the agenda should be approached.

Senate Republican Leader John Thune floated the two-pronged approach, which would split the agenda into one border bill and one tax bill. At the same time, newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has insisted on one "big, beautiful" reconciliation package.

While Republicans held conversations on the sidelines, Trump has largely refrained from publicly committing himself to either approach.

"Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before," Trump said in a Sunday post on X. "We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS."

"IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS," Trump continued. "Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Although Trump publicly supported Johnson's "big, beautiful" bill, the president-elect reportedly doesn't actually have a strong preference toward either approach. Rather, Trump simply wants to secure as many wins as he can.

"While I favor one bill, I also want to get everything passed," Trump told Hugh Hewitt on Monday. "The border is going to be secure. We're going to start it immediately."

"I have a lot of respect for Senator Thune," Trump said of the Republican leader, who prefers the two-bill approach. "I'm open to either way, as long as we get something passed as quickly as possible."

In addition to undoing policies put forth by the Biden administration, Republicans are working to address some time-sensitive issues like the debt ceiling and the Trump tax cuts. Trump's world is aiming to have a reconciliation package on the president's desk by April.

