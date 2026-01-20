VIDEO: Crowd at college football championship goes wild after Trump appears during national anthem

President Donald Trump got a thunderous applause from the attendees at the College Football National Championship game in Miami, Florida, during the national anthem on Monday night.

The president waved and smiled at the crowd as "American Idol" winner Jamal Roberts belted out the song at Hard Rock Stadium Monday.

'God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them.'

Trump had released a statement about the game prior to the event.

"At its best, college football reflects our timeless American values of family, freedom, unity, and hard work and represents the pinnacle of our national spirit," Trump said in the statement.

"Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship," he added. "God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!”

Many videos showed the loud applause for Trump when he appeared on the video screen at the stadium during the performance.

Beside him stood daughter Ivanka Trump with others behind her. Deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and the president's adviser Boris Epshteyn also accompanied the president.

Also in attendance was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is a fan of the Miami Hurricanes.

The White House posted a short video of the applause for the president during the game.

The Hoosiers went on to defeat the Hurricanes in a score of 27 to 21.

Trump has attended the College Football National Championship game twice previously, once in 2018 and again in 2020.

