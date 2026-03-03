3 young teenage boys charged as adults for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl in Miami

Three young teenage boys have been charged as adults for a heinous crime that has horrified the community in Miami, Florida.

A 12-year-old girl said she left a friend's home on June 18, 2025, when she was allegedly accosted by three boys.

A 13-year-old boy dragged her to the Green Haven Project community garden in Overtown, according to police.

Two other boys, ages 12 and 14 years old, allegedly restrained the victim while the 13-year-old sexually battered her. A fourth person witnessed the incident, according to police.

One of the boys allegedly put rocks in her mouth to keep her from screaming. The children released her after hearing her father calling for his daughter, but the arrest report said the abuse lasted for about 30 minutes.

Police said they interviewed the witness, whose account corroborated the claims made by the victim. The witness said he did not intervene "because he was outnumbered and was afraid of getting beat up."

The three boys were initially arrested after the incident, but on Thursday the two younger suspects were booked into the Metro West Detention Center on adult charges. The older boy, who has since turned 15, is also facing adult charges.

Fifteen-year-old Xavier Tyson has been charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Thirteen-year-old Nelson Nunez has been charged with sexual battery on a minor by a minor and kidnapping, while 12-year-old Jusiah Jones has been charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

Attorneys for Jones and Nunez said they pleaded not guilty and argued that they should not be held in adult jail.

The victim's mother, who wants to remain anonymous, is demanding justice for her child.

"I don't care if they get 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years, 100 years. ... I’m gonna always feel like it’s not enough," she said in an interview with WPLG-TV.

She also thanked the witness for coming forward.

