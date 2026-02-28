Former reality TV star accused of horrific sex crimes pleads not guilty — by reason of insanity

A former participant in a short-lived reality television show about swingers in southwest Ohio pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to heinous sex allegations that left law enforcement officers "speechless."

Tony McCollister, 43, was initially accused of uploading child sexual abuse imagery to his Google account on Nov. 23 as well as having sex with two different dogs he owned, according to prosecutors.

'It's just hard to process when you see what these people are capable of.'

McCollister was arrested on Dec. 23 in Union Township, Ohio. At that time, he was charged with felony pandering of obscene material involving children and misdemeanor sexual conduct with animals.

He was ordered to stay away from children as well as pets and given a $250,000 bond.

WLWT-TV reported that McCollister's home address was listed as a residence owned by 43-year-old Erica Grove, who is also facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual conduct with an animal. Grove was served a court summons the same day that McCollister was arrested.

Investigators then discovered evidence that the couple had drugged a girl under 6 years old in order to rape her.

"They drugged the girl specifically to rape her. ... Who would have thought that the sex with the dogs was not going to be the most horrific aspect of this case?" Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said. "I mean, when you get to that, you think, what can be worse, and then they continue to investigate and find out that they're drugging and raping this little girl. ... It's just hard to process when you see what these people are capable of."

McCollister was charged with 30 counts related to the accusations, and Grove was charged with 24.

On Thursday, McCollister pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to TMZ. He also filed a motion for the court to order a mental state evaluation at the time of the alleged crimes.

RELATED: Ohio woman pleads guilty to horrific child sex abuse charges and bestiality — and will testify against her husband

McCollister starred in A&E's "Neighbors with Benefits" show in 2015 as one of the swingers who lived in an Ohio suburb. Viewers expressed shock and outrage after A&E aired commercials about the show even before it aired.

The activist groups One Million Moms and Citizens for Community Values voiced opposition to the show, and it only lasted two episodes before being canceled.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!