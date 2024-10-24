Former Pence chief of staff calls accusations from Gen. Kelly against Trump 'too egregious to ignore'

Accusations from a former Trump chief of staff meant to derail his presidential campaign were defused by a vehement denial from the former chief of staff to Mike Pence.

Retired Marine General John Kelly said that former President Donald Trump had praised Adolf Hitler's military and wished that he had the same. He also said Trump met the definition of a fascist and would govern as a dictator if elected a second time. The media ran wild with the claims in an attempt to damage the Trump presidential campaign.

'There were no secrets at that White House related to what the president was saying or thinking.'

"He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government," Kelly said.

But according to Nick Ayers, Kelly's accusation is false.

"I’ve avoided commenting on intra-staff leaks or rumors or even lies as it relates to my time at the White House but General Kelly’s comments regarding President Trump are too egregious to ignore," wrote Ayers on social media. "I was with each of them more than most, and his commentary is *patently false.*"

Ayers went on Fox News to directly address the accusations.

"I'm responding to one general who made egregious comments that are simply not true, that are manufactured, if they were true, obviously the American people would have known about it before then," Ayers said. "You all know how the White House was covered, there were no secrets at that White House related to what the president was saying or thinking."

He went on to identify Kelly as a member of the "military-industrial complex" in the segment.

Kelly's accusations were picked up by Vice President Kamala Harris, who cited him in a brief speech on Wednesday.

"Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution; he wants a military that is loyal to him," Harris said.

The Trump campaign lambasted Harris in a fiery response.

"Kamala Harris is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles. That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproven," the statement read.

"The fact is that Kamala's dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics," the statement continued. "She is despicable and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office."

Kelly, who left the Trump administration in 2019, had previously called Trump "dishonest," "pathetic," and the "most flawed person" he had ever met in his life.

