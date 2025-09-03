Trump floats sending federal agents to yet another crime-ridden blue city besides Chicago

Amid his stunning success at reducing crime in Washington, D.C, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of sending federal law enforcement agents to yet another deep-blue city with a violent crime problem — instead of to Chicago.

On Wednesday, Trump indicated that he may first send federal agents down south to New Orleans on account of his strong relationship with Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

'With a crime rate of 65 per 1,000 residents, New Orleans has one of the highest crime rates in America.'

"We’re making a determination now, do we go to Chicago, or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite tough, quite bad?" Trump said from the Oval Office.

"So we’re going to be going to, maybe, Louisiana, and you have New Orleans, which has a crime problem. We’ll straighten that out in about two weeks. It will take us two weeks — easier than D.C."

RELATED: Mayor Johnson remains defiant on Trump's pending National Guard deployment amid violent weekend

- YouTube

Outlets initially balked at Trump's description of New Orleans as "quite tough" and "quite bad," citing statistics that suggest crime fell slightly in 2024 and significantly since 2022. However, other crime indices show that New Orleans does indeed have "a crime problem," as Trump said.

Neighborhood Scout said that "with a crime rate of 65 per 1,000 residents, New Orleans has one of the highest crime rates in America." The database rated New Orleans a 1 out of 100 where 100 is the safest possible. In a 2023 version of its top 100 most dangerous cities in America, Neighborhood Scout listed New Orleans at 33.

It also happens to be one of the most Democratic. According to World Population Review, New Orleans is among the top 20 most liberal cities in America, coming in at number 17.

Blaze News reached out to the offices of Gov. Landry and NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) to see whether they would cooperate with any type of federal law enforcement help, but neither office responded.

Even with the ongoing violence in cities like New Orleans and strong resistance from Illinois Democrats like Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Trump still seems determined to assist the crime-beleaguered residents of Chicago.

"We can straighten out Chicago. All they have to do is ask us to go into Chicago," he said.

"We don’t have the support of some of these politicians. But I’ll tell you who is supporting us, the people of Chicago, and I sort of want them to let it be known they have incompetent people."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!