Trump demands Florida take over investigation into 2nd assassination attempt after accusing Biden DOJ of mishandling case

Republican former President Donald Trump accused the Biden-Harris administration of mishandling the prosecution of the second assassination attempt and demanded Florida take it over.

'Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced.'

He made the statement via his official social media account on Truth Social.

"The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July," wrote Trump on Monday.

"The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist. It's no wonder, since the DOJ and FBI have been coming after me nonstop with Weaponized Lawfare since I announced my first Historic Campaign for the Presidency."

The former president was likely responding to charges against the assassination suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Prosecutors had initially charged him with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and are seeking a charge of attempted assassination.

"The DOJ and FBI have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for so long," Trump continued.

"If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution," he added. "Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already said publicly that the state was going to investigate the alleged assassination attempt separately and has accused federal officials of refusing to cooperate.

"We have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges. We also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened," said DeSantis in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

"The TRUTH would be followed, wherever it leads," Trump concluded. "LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!"

