Trump gives House budget his blessing despite Senate's lead in race for reconciliation

President Donald Trump yet again endorsed the House's reconciliation bill on Wednesday after the Senate advanced its own budgetary resolution on Tuesday night.

The Senate pressed on with its two-bill budget blueprint, teeing up a potential vote for later this week. The House, on the other hand, is positioned to vote on its reconciliation bill next week when members are back in session.

'We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL." It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

It's also worth noting that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced the Senate's proposal nearly a week before Speaker Mike Johnson finalized the House's budget.

Despite the recurring delays on the House side, Trump reiterated his support for "one big beautiful bill."

"The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!" Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

As Trump noted, the House bill tackles all the major policy priorities the administration is aiming to implement, including border provisions, defense spending, tax cuts, and spending cuts. Although the Senate's approach addresses the same issues, its two-bill approach splits the border and defense spending from the tax bill.

One key difference between the two proposals is that the House bill doesn't allow for a permanent extension of the Trump tax cuts from 2017, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune considers a dealbreaker.

Even still, it's clear that Trump has given Johnson's big, beautiful bill his blessing.