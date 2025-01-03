Trump gives Mike Johnson last-minute boost before speaker vote

President-elect Donald Trump wished Mike Johnson "good luck" ahead of the speaker's bid for re-election on Friday.

To secure a second term as speaker, Johnson needs to secure 218 votes of the 219 Republican members in the House, meaning he can afford only one GOP "no" vote. Although Republicans are operating within a historically narrow majority, several fiscally conservative Republicans are expected to be roadblocks for Johnson's speakership.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has already publicly committed not to vote for Johnson. Other Republicans like Chip Roy of Texas, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and Michael Cloud of Texas have remained undecided, with some asking for further commitments from the speaker.

All 215 Democrats are expected to be present for the vote, tightening Johnson's already slim margins.

"Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support," Trump said in a Friday post on Truth Social. "A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! - A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!"

"Thank you, President Trump!" Johnson said in response. "Today is a new day in America. Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda. Let’s get it done."

Trump officially endorsed Johnson on Monday following the funding debacle in mid-December. Although Republican lawmakers, MAGA allies, and Trump himself were displeased with Johnson's handling of the spending fight, the president-elect ultimately backed the speaker for another term.

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday. "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

