Trump endorses Mike Johnson for speaker despite GOP pushback

President-elect Donald Trump formally endorsed Mike Johnson for a second term as speaker of the House on Monday.

Following the tumultuous spending fight at the end of the 118th Congress, Johnson's speakership was called into question, with several Republican lawmakers signaling their frustration with the speaker. As Republicans head into the 119th Congress with an even narrower majority than before, even just a handful of defections could delay or even throw off Johnson's chances.

'Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan,' Massie said. 'On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson. I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another "do-over."'

While many within the Republican conference were left frustrated with Johnson's handling of the last-minute continuing resolution, Trump's 11th-hour endorsement may be the boost he needs to remain speaker.

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration," Trump said in Truth Social post on Monday. "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

"Thank you, President Trump!" Johnson said in response to Trump's endorsement. "I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always. Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!"



Although he earned Trump's favor, Johnson can afford to lose only one Republican vote in the upcoming Congress. As of this writing, there is exactly one GOP lawmaker who has publicly stated that he will not be voting for Johnson.

"On January 3rd, 2017 Paul Ryan was elected Speaker by every Republican except me," Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in a Monday post on X. "Ryan went on to offer a fake repeal of ObamaCare, increased spending, backed the deep state, and didn’t fund a wall. Two years later we lost the majority and democrats made a living hell for Trump."

"Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan," Massie said. "On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson. I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another 'do-over.'"

While Massie has vocally expressed his opposition to Johnson, Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is reportedly exploring other options just days before the Friday floor vote.

Roy is circling back to a former speaker candidate and a favorite among House conservatives, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. After former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in October 2023, Jordan launched his bid for the gavel, ultimately coming up roughly 20 votes short.

Although Johnson has had an uphill battle during his speakership, Trump's endorsement will likely improve his chances of securing his re-election on Friday.

