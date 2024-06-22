Trump proposes allowing noncitizens to remain in the US after college graduation, earns pushback from some Republicans

During an appearance on "All-In," former President Donald Trump suggested that noncitizens who graduate from college should be allowed to remain in the U.S. after graduating.

"I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card, to be able" to remain in the U.S., Trump indicated, noting that this would include "junior colleges too."

'Wrong.'

But some Republicans, including GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, have pushed back against the proposed policy.

"Wrong," Roy tweeted, adding in another post, "1) our nation is a crap-show of unknown inhabitants after open borders, so secure first - 2) we have record foreign born as it is, 3) college mostly overrated anti-American garbage, 4) not all degrees / jobs are same, 5) stop paying people not to work / train Americans."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also disagreed with Trump's position.

"A two year degree in political science should NOT grant you legal U.S. residency. I'm for legal immigration. We should welcome skilled people who can strengthen our republic & who subscribe to the values enshrined in our Constitution. But this ain't it!" Massie declared.

"I think he's politicking. His statement was an effort to endear himself to Nikki Haley voters, the Chamber of Commerce, west coast tech CEOs, and some segment of immigrants. The danger is many neocon republicans would do this in Congress in exchange for their war priorities," Massie wrote in another post.

South Carolina State Rep. Adam Morgan — who recently lost a Republican primary for U.S. House to Trump-backed incumbent U.S. Rep. William Timmons — also disapproved of Trump's proposal.

"The insanity we've seen on college campuses lately makes me really want to give them all green cards… Hard pass," Morgan tweeted. "Also we KNOW Chinese spies (and likely spies from other nations) enroll in our universities. And not even limiting it to hard sciences or something useful? Baffling. This is a new frontier of 'open borders,'" he added.

The Associated Press reported that Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, "President Trump has outlined the most aggressive vetting process in U.S. history, to exclude all communists, radical Islamists, Hamas supporters, America haters and public charges. He believes, only after such vetting has taken place, we ought to keep the most skilled graduates who can make significant contributions to America. This would only apply to the most thoroughly vetted college graduates who would never undercut American wages or workers."

