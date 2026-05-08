Trump-hating Democrat will soon be out of a district — here are some of his worst meltdowns

A rabid Trump-hating Democrat from Tennessee will soon be out of a congressional district, now that Republicans in his state have implemented a new map free of racial gerrymanders.

Here are four of Rep. Steve Cohen's most embarrassing moments in Congress:

Finger-lickin' bad

In May 2019, when Trump was in his first term, members of Congress from both parties were focused on the recently released Mueller report, which confirmed once and for all that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.

Though then-Attorney General Bill Barr testified for four hours on May 1, Cohen blasted Barr for skipping out on a House Judiciary hearing on May 2, calling Barr too "chicken" to appear.

In a failed attempt to make his failed nickname for Barr stick, Cohen then appeared at the hearing on May 2 with a bucket of KFC and then happily gorged on some of its contents.

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Rep. Cohen eating KFC by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

At least he minded his Southern manners and offered some to others in attendance.

Almost stolen valor — on behalf of an adulterer?

Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into alleged Russian collusion was plagued by scandal from the start. Not only was it staffed with virulent Trump-haters, but news soon broke that two of those staffers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, had engaged in an adulterous affair.

The lovers' text messages revealed that Strzok promised to "stop" Trump's 2016 election. "I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40," he wrote his mistress in August 2016.

Strzok and Page were later removed from the investigation.

Strzok appeared before the House Oversight committee in July 2018 to defend his actions — and Rep. Cohen could not have been more impressed with his testimony.

"Mr. Strzok, I don't know where to start," Cohen gushed while Strzok beamed. "If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would. You deserve one. This has been an attack on you in a way to attack Mr. Mueller and the investigation that is to get at Russia collusion involved in our election ... a direct strike at democracy and what this country's about."

Purple Hearts, of course, are awarded to U.S. servicemen and women wounded or killed in combat.

'He should be wiped out!'

Rep. Cohen's admiration for Strzok's alleged bravery is perhaps bested only by his admiration for himself and other members of Congress who managed to survive January 6, 2021.

On January 6, 2026, five years after the melee in which the only people who died were Trump supporters, Cohen got emotional as he compared January 6 to the attacks of 9/11 and Pearl Harbor and especially the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"We'll never forget November 22, 1963, those of us who were alive," he said. "I remember it all the time. Whenever I think about it, I start to tear up. I'm about to tear up now."

Despite his apparent grief over the brutal assassination of President Kennedy, Cohen then turned around and claimed that the sitting president, President Trump, "should be wiped out."

"The idea that [Trump] put his name over John Kennedy's should never be forgotten, and he should be wiped out!" Cohen railed.

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2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Roughly three months later, Trump survived his third assassination attempt in less than two years after a gunman stormed into the White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several members of the administration.

Americans are 'the worst'?

President Trump has not been the only target of Rep. Cohen's ire this year. In fact, Cohen even stepped on his own voters on his way to praising immigrants.

While grilling then-Attorney General Pam Bondi at a hearing in February, Cohen suggested that "native-born" citizens were the "worst of the worst" criminals in America.

"The worst of the worst are not the immigrants. The worst of the worst, records show, are native-born Americans, and they are committing crimes that hurt our citizens and our cities," Cohen claimed.

Pam Bondi. Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Only American citizens, either native-born or naturalized, have the right to vote in federal elections — including all the elections that have kept Cohen in the seat representing the 9th Congressional District of Tennessee since 2007.

However, despite alarming and potentially harmful theatrics from Democrats, the 9th Congressional District has now been split into three separate districts, all of which are expected to vote Republican in the midterm elections.

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