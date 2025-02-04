Trump warns about what would happen if Iran assassinates him or his team: 'I've left instructions'

President Donald Trump said that he has left instructions on how the U.S. would respond if he were to be assassinated by the Iranian regime.

Trump made the comments while speaking Tuesday at a White House media briefing when a reporter asked him about the possibility of Iran assassinating him or members of his team.

'If they do it, they get obliterated. There won't be anything left.'

"Well, they haven't done that, and that would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated," he responded.

"That would be the end. I've left instructions," he added.

Trump has been criticized for ordering the removal of security protection for previous members of his administration that no longer support him, including former national security adviser John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state.

"If they do it, they get obliterated. There won't be anything left," Trump continued.

"And they shouldn't be able to do it. And Biden should have said that but he didn't, I don't know why. Lack of intelligence, perhaps. But he never said it," he added. "If that happens to a leader, or close to a leader, frankly, if you had other people involved also, you would call for total obliteration of the state that did it, that would include Iran."

Trump signed an executive order meant to put pressure on Iran and prevent the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"So this is one that I'm torn about, everybody wants me to sign it, I'll do that. But it's very tough on Iran," he explained.

"I'm signing this, and I'm unhappy to do it," he continued. "But I really have not so much choice because we have to be strong and firm. I hope it's not going to have to be used in a great measure, at all. It would be great if we could have a Middle East, maybe a world at total peace."

He went on to say he wanted to have a good relationship with the Iranian regime but that it could not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

