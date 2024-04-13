Trump says Speaker Johnson is doing 'really good job'

Former President Donald Trump expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson during remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday.

Flanked by Johnson, Trump said that the congressional figure is "doing a, a really good job under very tough circumstances."

While some Republicans strongly support the idea of approving more assistance for Ukraine as that Eastern European nation battles Russia, others staunchly oppose the prospect.

Asked whether he would support a Ukraine aid bill if Johnson were to push one, Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, said, "We're looking at it right now" and brought up the idea of supplying aid as a loan, rather than a "gift."

Watch live: Trump, Johnson hold news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Trump's comments come as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been hammering Johnson. Last month, she filed a motion to vacate the speaker.

"I support President Trump and am working as hard as possible to help him win in November and winning a Republican House and Senate majority. But I do not support Speaker Johnson. He funded the DOJ, FBI, and today voted against warrant requirements and FOR FISA!!" she declared in a tweet on Friday.

Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz tweeted Friday, "For those who doubted me, this presser closes any doubt on the fact that Johnson has been doing everything with Trump's blessing."

