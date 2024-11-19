Trump nominates former congressman turned TV personality for key Cabinet position

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican former Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to serve as the secretary of transportation on Monday.

If confirmed, Duffy, who served in Congress from 2011 to 2019 and is now a host on Fox Business, will be replacing Pete Buttigieg, who previously served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and ran for president as a Democrat in 2019.

"Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District," Trump said in the Monday announcement.

'I’m eager to help you usher in a new golden age of transportation.'

After serving two terms in Congress, Duffy resigned from his post to focus on his family ahead of the birth of his ninth child after learning his wife, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, was experiencing complications with her pregnancy.

Throughout his time both in and out of office, Duffy has remained a staunch supporter and political ally of the president-elect.

"He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports," Trump said in the announcement. "He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers."



"Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation," Trump continued. "Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!"

"Thank you, Mr. President," Duffy said following the announcement. "I’m eager to help you usher in a new golden age of transportation."

