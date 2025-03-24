Trump promises to pardon Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer

President Donald Trump reportedly confirmed over the weekend that he intends to give a full pardon to Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer, citing the price the former Abercrombie & Fitch model turned fraudster has supposedly paid for exposing the Biden family's apparent corruption.

"He's getting a full pardon," Trump told the New York Post's Miranda Devine on Sunday. "He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people."

Souring on the Bidens

Together, Archer and Hunter Biden co-founded the investment firm Rosemont Seneca with John Kerry's stepson Christopher Heinz; co-established a China-backed investment fund called BHR partners; and joined the board of the scandal-plagued and now-defunct Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings.

Over the decade he worked with Hunter Biden, Archer learned a great deal about the convicted felon's shady business dealings and character. Text messages found on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop indicate that Archer may have also soured on the Biden family when its patriarch refused to help him with his fraud charges.

Archer was convicted in 2018 for the fraudulent issuance and sale of over $60 million of tribal bonds.

'It's the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world.'

While Archer and two other Burnham Financial Group executives were found guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, Hunter Biden — who was the vice chairman of Burnham and raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars — was not similarly charged in the fraud scheme.

Archer's conviction was overturned but then later upheld by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Archer's case last year.

After the Biden Department of Justice appealed the overturning of his conviction in 2018, Archer allegedly wrote to Hunter Biden, asking, "Why did your dad's administration appointees arrest me and try to put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our partners asking out here."

"Why would they try to ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family's side step in and at least try to help me. I don't get it," Archer allegedly wrote. "And I'm depressed. Bunch of these [Asian partners] getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer."

Hunter Biden reportedly responded by text, "Every president's family is held to a higher standard [and] a target. It's the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It's why our democracy remains viable. It's unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you we are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good."

"Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the U.S. — you are part of a great family — not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments," Hunter Biden allegedly texted. "That's the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. It's the price of power."

Evidently, Hunter Biden's textual pep talk didn't cut it.

Informing on the Bidens

Archer proved more than willing to furnish congressional investigators and the media with insights into Joe Biden's involvement in his son's overseas dealings — dealings the former president repeatedly claimed he had nothing to do with — as well as into why Joe Biden may have leveraged $1 billion in U.S. aid to get a top Ukrainian prosecutor who had been investigating corruption fired.

'I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me.'

Whereas Biden claimed in 2019, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Archer told the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in 2023 that the former Democratic president spoke to his son and to his son's business partners on numerous occasions and was "the brand" Hunter Biden trafficked in.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) underscored that Archer's testimony was "critical to the Committee's investigation."

Clean slate

"A full pardon," Trump reiterated to Devine on Sunday, characterizing Archer as an "anti-Biden person."

Archer, who reportedly met Trump in Philadelphia on Saturday at the NCAA wrestling championships, told the Post, "I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump."

"I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me," continued Archer. "Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family's selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others. The Bidens talk about justice, but they don't mean it."

Archer was originally sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison and ordered to forfeit $15.7 million and pay $43.4 million in restitution. Archer's sentence was, however, overturned on a technicality, and he was set for a resentencing later this year.

Now it appears that the former Burisma Holdings board member whom Hunter Biden characterized as family will get off scot-free.

