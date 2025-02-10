Trump pushes to uproot 'woke leftist ideologues' from military

President Donald Trump announced Monday yet another step his administration is taking to eliminate ideologues from the military.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump vowed to dismiss the Board of Visitors to various branches of the military, citing concerns that they have "infiltrated" American service academies with woke ideology. Trump noted that in order to maintain military dominance, the boards need to be staffed with a new group of appointed individuals.

'We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards.'

"Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years," Trump said. "I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard."

The Board of Visitors' role is to advise the president on matters that pertain to the respective service academies. By cycling out old appointees for ones more closely aligned with the administration, Trump is aiming to restore confidence and strength in the military.

"We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards," Trump said. "We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!"

This is just the latest development in Trump's mission to revitalize the American military. Most notably, Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also made it a core mission to root out political bias in the military. Ever since Hegseth was sworn in late January, military recruitment has skyrocketed.

