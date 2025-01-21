Trump quietly fires 4 DOJ leaders who oversee immigration courts

Amid the flurry of business President Donald Trump conducted on his first day back in office, he quietly fired four high-ranking officials in an immigration subdivision of the Department of Justice.

At noon on Monday, Trump raised his right hand and took the oath of office for the presidency of the United States, the second time he has sworn the oath in eight years. Almost immediately after the inaugural rituals were over, Trump got right down to business, signing executive orders in theatrical fashion as well as issuing pardons and commutations for January 6 defendants.

The Times first broke the story about the fired officials and seemingly assailed Trump for wanting 'to remake the immigration court system ... as part of a broader immigration crackdown.'

One step Trump took that garnered little attention was his firing of four leaders of the Executive Office of Immigration Review. According to a report from the New York Times, Mary Cheng, acting EOIR director ; Sheila McNulty, chief immigration judge since April 2023; Lauren Alder Reid, head of policy; and EOIR general counsel Jill Anderson are now all out of a job.

Alder Reid confirmed to the Times that she was "removed" from her position just hours after Trump took office. "I received an email from the justice management division after 3 p.m. that informed me that I had been removed," she said in an email on Monday.

Cheng, who first joined EOIR in 2009, was made acting director in March 2024. As of Monday night, her DOJ online bio is no longer active, ABC News reported. Sometime on Monday evening, Sirce Owen, described as "an immigration court official," was named the new acting EOIR director.

The Times first broke the story about the fired officials and seemingly assailed Trump for wanting "to remake the immigration court system ... as part of a broader immigration crackdown." Tom Jawetz, a senior lawyer in the Homeland Security Department under Biden, likewise told the Times that Trump merely wants to make room for loyalists who will implement his agenda.

"Politicals during the first Trump administration ran roughshod over the career civil servants who have dedicated their lives to public service," Jawetz said. "A Day 1 bloodbath like this indicates that they don’t intend to change course now."

Though Trump's immigration stance seems to displease some Biden holdovers and leftist media outlets, it resonates with the American electorate, who considered immigration one of the most important issues when heading to the polls in November. Trump's calls to build a wall along the southern border also helped usher him into office the first time in 2017.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!