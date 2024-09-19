Mysterious symptoms reportedly strike about 20 attendees of Trump rally; campaign investigating possible chemical attack

Attendees of a Trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, reportedly experienced mysterious symptoms suspected of being a chemical attack.

'Despite their personal health struggles, their focus remains on supporting former President Trump.'

The incident was reported in the independent news outlet the Arizona Globe.

The report says that about 20 people in the "Latinos for Trump" group who appeared on stage experienced the symptoms shortly after the rally ended. Alarmingly, the group appeared on the side of the stage where former President Donald Trump made his entry into the rally.

Among the symptoms of the affected members reported to the Arizona Globe were blurred vision, facial swelling, and severe eye pain, which appeared about 30 minutes after the rally ended.

Some self-treated with milk before seeking treatment at a hospital. Another said his face turned red and experienced peeling. When they went to the hospital, they were told by staff that others from the rally were there seeking treatment.

One person was told by a doctor that she was suffering from a chemical burn after the doctor performed a dye test. That person still suffered from light sensitivity and blurry vision days later.

Christy Kelly, the reporter who broke the story at the Arizona Globe, gave an exclusive comment to Blaze Media providing more detail:

I personally spoke to at least eight Latino Trump supporters who were affected at the Tucson rally. They are passionate patriots, deeply concerned about President Trump’s continued well-being and their own recovery, and are demanding a thorough investigation into what happened at the event. The injuries they experienced vary, but the people I spoke to all sought medical treatment afterward. I have reviewed two medical reports that confirm these injuries, and the attendees are united in their desire for accountability from the venue. Despite their personal health struggles, their focus remains on supporting former President Trump.

The Trump campaign said it was gathering information about the alleged incident.

“The Trump campaign has been collecting information. We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country," said Danielle Alvarez, senior advisor to the campaign.

Neither the Tucson Police Department nor the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall responded to a request for comment from the Arizona Globe.

Blaze New investigative journalist Steve Baker responded to speculation that the symptoms might be a result of an energy weapon.

"If there are any chemical trace elements, then it would not be a directed energy weapon," Baker said.

Hear more on the subject from the "Blaze News Tonight" team in the video below:

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!