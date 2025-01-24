Trump revokes security detail of another former deep-stater

President Donald Trump revoked disgraced Dr. Anthony Fauci's security detail Thursday night.

Fauci is the latest deep-stater to have his security detail pulled following Trump's inauguration on Monday. Since then, Trump has also revoked security for John Bolton, his former national security adviser, and Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state. Additionally, Trump rescinded the security clearances of 51 intelligence officials who falsely claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation.

'You know, they all made a lot of money. They could hire their own security.'

Trump addressed the media about the recent security removals, arguing that "you can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you worked for government."

"You know, when you work for the government, at some point, your security detail comes off," Trump said during a press conference Friday. "You can't have it forever, so I think it's very standard."

"You know, they all made a lot of money," Trump told reporters. "They could hire their own security. All the people you’re talking about. They can go out. I can give them some good numbers of very good security people. They can hire their own security."

Fauci also made headlines earlier in the week after former President Joe Biden issued a pre-emptive pardon for the former NIH director just hours before Trump was officially sworn in.



"This guy went around giving everybody pardons," Trump said Wednesday night in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "And you know the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is, he didn't give himself a pardon."

