Trump's big, beautiful bill may benefit DC after all, thanks to these Republicans

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas is pushing for President Donald Trump's tax relief to be felt across America, not just in states that voted for him.

In response to local attempts to block Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act from being implemented in Washington, D.C., Gill introduced legislation to ensure that residents in the nation's capital can still receive the tax benefits.

'Government's top priority should be serving families, not benefiting off them.'

"Thanks to President Trump, the Working Families Tax Cut stopped the largest tax hike since World War II, providing Americans with historic tax relief," Gill told Blaze News.

"The D.C. Council's actions would block D.C. residents, namely service workers, from receiving these federal tax credits, from non-taxable tips and overtime, and from keeping their hard-earned money in their wallets. I am joining my colleague Sen. Rick Scott of Florida in putting a stop to the D.C. Council's interference with America First tax relief."

RELATED: Exclusive: Brandon Gill unveils key legislation to accelerate deportations for criminal aliens

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As Gill mentioned, his House bill is accompanied by Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott's companion legislation in the Senate. Scott noted the immensely popular "no tax on tips" and "no tax on overtime" policies, criticizing D.C. for "deliberately" denying residents these tax benefits.

"President Trump and Republicans passed historic tax cuts into law last year, including No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime to support hardworking American families and businesses and to let them keep more of their own money," Scott told Blaze News.

RELATED: Exclusive: SAVE Act hangs in the balance as Republican Study Committee pushes for Senate passage

Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I cut taxes over 100 times when I was governor of Florida to help turn our economy around and businesses grow — which is exactly what President Trump is working to do on the federal level. It is absolutely absurd that self-interested D.C. bureaucrats would deliberately deny families and businesses from saving their own, hard-earned dollars. Government's top priority should be serving families, not benefiting off them."

Gill's legislation is up for a vote in the House on Wednesday and is expected to pass across party lines.