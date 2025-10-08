Exclusive: Brandon Gill unveils key legislation to accelerate deportations for criminal aliens

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas is doing his part to ramp up deportation efforts across the country.

Gill introduced landmark legislation on Wednesday that would effectively close loopholes and expand expedited removal authority to cover violent criminal aliens, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News. The bill also mandates the detention and expedited removal of violent criminals, gang members, and terrorists while also ensuring they are unable to abuse asylum protections.

'Democrat leaders invited them to invade our county en masse.'

The current law primarily limits expedited removal to migrants who recently crossed within 100 miles of the border and within 14 days of entry. Because of existing loopholes and procedures, criminal aliens are often sorted into slower and more standard removal proceedings.

In contrast, Gill's legislation addresses the removal of criminal aliens with urgency.

"Our number one priority should be to protect American communities," Gill told Blaze News. "America should never be a safe haven for gang members, terrorists, or violent offenders."

"Yet, Democrat leaders invited them to invade our county en masse," Gill added. "Serious crimes require decisive consequences. My bill backs President Trump's efforts to capture and deport violent illegal aliens quickly at the behest of Americans across the nation who want their families to thrive in a safe society."

Over the course of President Joe Biden's administration, there were over 10 million migrant encounters in the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, migrant encounters have plummeted to historic lows, with illegal crossings across the United States-Mexico border dropping to the lowest levels in over half a century. Gill indicated his legislation would continue this trend and help codify Trump's immigration policy.

