Trump's border czar calls for weekly deportation briefings: 'Need to be very transparent'

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, indicated Sunday that he hopes to hold weekly press briefings about the administration's mass deportation progress.



During a roundtable event in Florida over the weekend, Homan detailed his plans to keep the American public regularly updated on arrests and deportations of illegal aliens.

'My picture will be splashed everywhere as the devil.'

"We need to be very transparent," he said. "There needs to be a weekly White House press briefing on exactly who we're arresting and who we're saving, who we are putting in jail, who we are deporting, so the American people know we're true to our word."

Homan declared that "everything changes on January 20," Inauguration Day.

He has vowed to end the Biden administration's ongoing catch-and-release policies that have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter and remain in the country while awaiting immigration proceedings.

Homan stated that he anticipates negative headlines but will not allow the media attacks against him to stop the administration from advancing the mass deportation effort.

"It will be sad. It would be controversial. It will be emotional. It always is," he remarked. "And what the media is going to do ... the first crying woman, the first crying child will be news and my picture will be splashed everywhere as the devil."

"I'm the 'spawn of Satan,' I read the other day," Homan continued. "Say what you want. I don't give a s***. We'll do this in the most humane way. We're going to enforce the law without apology."

Homan told the Daily Mail that he is actively working to find countries that would be willing to accept deported illegal aliens whose home countries refuse to accept the United States' repatriation flights.

He noted that he is taking action now and "not waiting" for Trump's term to begin.

"We are already having discussions. So we'll find a third country," Homan told the Daily Mail. "Until they've signed an agreement, and we've got that, I'm not going to take any credit."

Homan declined to share which countries he is currently negotiating with. However, a December report from Reuters claimed that three sources confirmed Guatemala has agreed to accept illegal aliens from other countries. NBC News also previously reported that the incoming Trump administration reached out to Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Panama, and Grenada.

Homan stated that he would like Congress to quickly pass a budget for the mass deportation plan, starting with $86 billion to fund detention beds and operational expenses.

"Say someone in is illegal. Let's say he's a criminal. He's convicted of murder, originally from El Salvador," he explained. "I can't put him on an airplane on day one. You gotta detain him long enough to get travel documents, get landing rights. El Salvador has to admit that it's their national."

Homan noted that the detention beds are necessary because deportations can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Mail or the New York Post.